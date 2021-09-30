News

Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario: “On the set of Baywatch I touched her abs and they are incredible”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements



24 April 2017




Alexandra Daddario made one of our dreams come true: touch the abs of Zac Efron!

The actress is in the cast of Baywatch and, for a scene from the film, he had to flirt with the co-starputting a hand on his life“.”I was not prepared – confessed Alexandra – i had like an animal shock. It appears that it is not human“. Zac Efron (look how he has changed over the years!) Will turn thirty this year and has announced that he wants to start a family: the lucky one gets ready for the irresistible turtle!

Loading...
Advertisements

It seems that his abs were created by Michelangelo – continued Daddario – I’ve never seen a man like that. It’s incredible“. Baywatch with Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson comes out in cinemas on June 1st 2017meanwhile look the sexy trailer!

Ph: Getty Images

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

671
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
499
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
483
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
482
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
480
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
468
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
466
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
463
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
456
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top