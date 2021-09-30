Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario: “On the set of Baywatch I touched her abs and they are incredible”

Alexandra Daddario made one of our dreams come true: touch the abs of Zac Efron!

The actress is in the cast of Baywatch and, for a scene from the film, he had to flirt with the co-star “putting a hand on his life“.”I was not prepared – confessed Alexandra – i had like an animal shock. It appears that it is not human“. Zac Efron (look how he has changed over the years!) Will turn thirty this year and has announced that he wants to start a family: the lucky one gets ready for the irresistible turtle!

“It seems that his abs were created by Michelangelo – continued Daddario – I’ve never seen a man like that. It’s incredible“. Baywatch with Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson comes out in cinemas on June 1st 2017meanwhile look the sexy trailer!

Ph: Getty Images