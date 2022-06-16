Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman together in the new Netflix romantic comedy

After the sharp drop in the number of subscribers, Netflix bet strongly on original content and with great actors as protagonists, as in the case of the new romantic comedy who prepares and what will star Zack Efron Y Nicole Kidmanbeside Joey Kingstar of “The Act”, “The Princess” and all three installments of “The Kissing Booth”.

The film, whose title is still unknown, has a script by Richard LaGravenese Y Carrie Solomon and will begin shooting shortly in Atlanta.

The film that will unite Efron, Kidman and King will begin shooting shortly in Atlanta

“A amazing romance with comical consequences a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss”, is the only plot line that the platform made known.

Produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum Y alyssa altman will be one of the Netflix’s big bets for the remainder of 2022as The idea is to release it before the end of the year. More details of the story are expected to be released in the coming days, as well as the first images from the set.

Efron and Kidman starred in “The Paperboy” alongside Matthew McConaughey in 2012

Efron is a familiar face Netflix thanks to his documentary series “Down to Earth”while King She is the protagonist of one of the teen comedies favorites of the platform (“The Kissing Booth”). Kidmanmeanwhile, returns to the red n after the premiere of The Prom, the musical comedy released in 2020.

While Zack and Nicole they already shared set in “The Paperboy”, this project will be the first to unite the actors with Joey on screen.

