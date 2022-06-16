Entertainment

Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman together in the new Netflix romantic comedy

After the sharp drop in the number of subscribers, Netflix bet strongly on original content and with great actors as protagonists, as in the case of the new romantic comedy who prepares and what will star Zack Efron Y Nicole Kidmanbeside Joey Kingstar of “The Act”, “The Princess” and all three installments of “The Kissing Booth”.

The film, whose title is still unknown, has a script by Richard LaGravenese Y Carrie Solomon and will begin shooting shortly in Atlanta.

