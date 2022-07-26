Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens visited the school where they recorded High School Musical

‘High School Musical’ became one of the most famous Disney movies over the years, due to the popularity it had with international audiences. The story left its mark on an entire generation, which enjoyed and performed songs like ‘Start of Something New’, ‘What I’ve Been Looking For’ and ‘Breaking Free’.

The film, released in 2006, was one of the great references of musical films that captivated international viewers, awakening an interest in millions of people to learn more about the history of Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez. The title gained popularity, to the point that it became a trilogy of various phases of the romantic and youthful plot.

16 years after the official premiere of the Disney movie, fans dreamed of a reunion between the protagonists, who shone separately in their professional careers. Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens made their fans fall in love with their on-screen chemistry, especially during the scenes they shot at East High School.

Recently, the actor couple surprised ‘High School Musical’ lovers with two unexpected posts on their official Instagram accounts, respectively, where they wanted to show the visit they made to this school, located in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States.

In the post that the artist uploaded to his profile, he can be seen posing in a black outfit, glasses and a cap, while raising his right arm with a clenched fist. Efron left a message in the caption of the image, asking that he not be forgotten.

“Don’t you…Forget about me”, can be seen in the post, where it already has more than four million likes.

For his part, Hudgens attended the same place last June, taking advantage of this return to relive a bit of the Disney film. The celebrity posed in a video with a black top, fuchsia shorts and her wavy hair, while she smiled quite animatedly.

What caught the attention of the publication was that the actress accompanied the clip with one of the lines that her character said in the first film, mentioning how easily a person could be best friends with another just by showing her personality and “being her same”. This phrase comes up when Gabriella talks to Troy about being transparent and expressing her true essence, no matter what they say.

“Do you remember in kindergarten when you met a kid and you didn’t know anything about him, but then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends, just because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”, wrote the young woman, while part of the song ‘Breaking Free’ plays in the background in the clip.

These contents that have come to light in recent weeks aroused the curiosity of fans, who dream and long for a reunion of the original cast, 14 years later, since the last tape was recorded.

Many users of digital platforms they assure that it is a possible reunion or special of the story, where the protagonists and their companions would talk about how everything happened. Other versions suggest that the artists would be participating in the recordings of the series ‘High School Musical: The Musical’.

The trilogy directed by Kenny Ortega featured performances by Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Gabeel, Monique Coleman and Corbin Blue, accompanied by other talents such as Chris Warren Jr., Olesya Rulin, Ryne Sanborn and Kaycee Stroh.

At the moment no details are known about what these returns to the school where the tapes were recorded are about and if it has to do with future projects.