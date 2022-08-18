Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens: Why did they break up?

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens They were news in recent weeks, as both were seen, a few days apart, at the school where the famous Disney movies were filmed, High School Musical. After confirmation of the appearance of Corbin Blue In Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical series, fans of the High School Musical trilogy began to create some theories about a possible reunion of the original cast.

This would be a dream meeting, because many fans want to see the reunion of the interpreters of Troy and Gabriellawho were a couple during the filming of the three films and became one of the most iconic couples at that time, because more than one of them had their hearts broken when they announced their separation after six years of relationship.

How did Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens meet?

The beginning of the love story between Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens It would take place in the casting of High School Musical, the film that would catapult them both to fame. They both auditioned for their respective roles and had to take chemistry tests to find their perfect match. fate made Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens were paired up and the connection was so strong that they were cast as Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez.

“We created a bond from the beginning. We were like, ‘We’re doing this together, it’s us or nothing.”Vanessa Hudgens said in an interview with People. The relationship began in 2005 and the only time they were seen together in that year was during the party of her partner Ashley Tisdale.

After the premiere of the first film in 2006, Vanessa and Zac stopped hiding their relationship. They were always together at events, awards ceremonies and red carpets. Their relationship was better than ever for the next few years, but they never thought of formalizing their relationship with a marriage. “I think getting married and having a family is great, but I’m so focused on my career right now that it doesn’t really cross my mind.” Hudgens declared in 2009.

Why did Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens break up?

A year later, in December 2010, various media confirmed the breakup of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. Months later the possibility arose that they were reconciling, since it was Vanessa Hudgens who confirmed that she and Zac Efron now had a friendly relationship and were trying to fix their problems.

However, in March 2011 announced their final separation. According to People, they both had time-consuming projects and Zac Efron was struggling with an addiction, which could have weakened the relationship. “I went through a phase where he was very fed up. The girls were running after him and I was giving them dirty looks.Vanessa Hudgens told The New York Times.

Six months later, Vanessa Hudgens began her relationship with the actor Austin Butler, relationship that lasted almost ten years. For her part, Zac Efron assured that he remembers Vanessa fondly because she is a very interesting and sweet woman.