Zac Efron assures that his heart is in Costa Rica

The name of Costa Rica is on the list of favorite countries of another celebrity. Regarding his last visit to Costa Rican territory, actor Zac Efron shared with his followers on social networks how much he likes the country.

The Hollywood star posted two photos on her Instagram account, which she accompanied with the phrase: “My heart is here”

In one of the photographs, the actor is seen on a quad with a beach in the background, while in the second photo he appears with his brother, Dylan Efron. In fact, the famous brother also posted an image on his Instagram account, in which each one is seen on a quad about to compete with each other.

“The last one buys the beers,” Dylan wrote in his post.

Zac Efron with his brother, Dylan Efron. (Instagram Capture / Caleb Davidge)

Zac’s post already has more than a million likes. While Dylan’s goes for 57,000.

The American entered the country on March 12, according to the Directorate of Immigration and Immigration. Apparently, the actor would have vacationed with some friends in the Santa Teresa area, as Dylan let him see in his profile.

This is not the first time that the actor has come to the country to enjoy Costa Rican nature. According to Migración y Extranjería, previously the protagonist of High School Musical He had arrived in the country at the end of April and beginning of May 2017. On that occasion he was accompanied by his friends, the Olympic swimmer Conor Dwyer and the model Sean O’Pry, and they stayed at the Villas Manzú hotel, located on the Peninsula. of Papagayo.

Later, in 2018, the former Disney star spent a week on national soil, where he took the opportunity to practice extreme sports such as rappelling down a waterfall, specifically on the Osa Peninsula. At the time, Efron entered the country on October 23 and left on November 3.

This is the third time in less than five years that Zac Efron visits Costa Rica. (Instagram Capture / Caleb Davidge)

On that second visit, in addition to vacationing, the actor recorded a chapter of the documentary series With feet on the ground, the Netflix production in which the actor shows the natural beauties of a select group of seven countries he visited (including Costa Rica).

To make this series, the actor joined the well-being expert Darin Olien, with the intention of knowing and learning more about the healthy and sustainable lifestyles that exist in the world. The episode, in which Efron shows Costa Rica, is the third and has a duration of 36 minutes. The actor begins the episode by explaining where the country is located and the meaning of “Pura Vida” for Ticos.

In this way, the American joins the list of celebrities who have visited the country in this first quarter and that includes Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise, Emma Roberts, Florence Pugh, Joey King and more recently Nina Dobrev, among others.