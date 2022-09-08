Zac Efron clarified what happened to his face

Zac Efron recently spoke with Men’s Health and one of the topics that came up was the mystery surrounding the impressive change in his face.

It was in April 2021, after he appeared in a clip promoting a Bill Nye Earth Day special, that netizens began to speculate whether the actor had undergone facial cosmetic surgery due to his looks.

However, the protagonist of “High School Musical” clarified the matter in the interview. According to what he said, what happened is that he was running barefoot in his house and slipped, hitting his chin on the granite corner of a fountain. He even passed out and when he woke up, he remembers, his bone was hanging from his face.

Photo: Collage Chevere.life

In this way, Vanessa Hudgens’s ex explained that the masseter muscles, which allow us to chew, work together with the rest of those on the inside of the face and jaw, so after the injury this entire area of ​​​​his face required rehabilitation.

Who would have imagined it?

Since then Zac works with a specialist and does therapy. On the other hand, he was careless at one point and this was what produced such a change. “Suddenly the masseters grew a lot, they got very, very big,” he explained.

Also, judging by the photo session he gave to the media, his face does not look so protruding anymore, but he does not have the fine features that he boasted before the accident. It’s just the way he wants it!

Likewise, Zac Efron did not give importance to the comments of the press or Internet users regarding the change in his face. “If I valued what they will say, as many will think I do, then I could not do this job,” said the television presenter.

The magazine detailed that the 34-year-old interpreter suffered injuries in the past, all of them due to physical training. Four years ago, a year and a half ago, he tore a ligament, dislocated his shoulder, broke his wrist and injured his back.