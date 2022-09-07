Zac Efron confesses the harmful effects of his body by Baywatch — Rock&Pop

within the most memorable movies Zac Efron has made in his career, he is Baywatch (2017), in which he starred alongside Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario and David Hasselfhoff. However, the actor confessed that he suffered some problems with his body after the severe training to which he underwent to achieve his toned body.

What did Zac Efron say about the consequences of his training for the movie Baywatch?

In an interview with Mens Health, the High School Musical star revealed that he no longer wants a body like the one he had in Baywatch. Likewise, he recounted the harmful effects he had from training for so long and gave a update on her love life.

About that movie in which he plays a lifeguards on a beach with their companions, said the following. “That look that I had on Baywatch, I don’t know if it’s really achievable. There is very little water on the skin. It looks fake; It looks like CGI (computer animation). and required powerful diuretics to achieve it. So I don’t need to. I’d rather have an extra, you know, del 2 to 3 percent body fat.

about how he handled the harmful effects suffered because of the severe training, he said the following. “I started to develop insomnia and fell into a depression quite strong, for a long time. That experience tired me. It took me a long time to refocus. Ultimately, they attributed it to take too many diuretics for too long, and something messed me up.”

Finally, Zac Efron pointed out to the media if he is in a relationship or not. “I have really taken the time to focus on self-realization And try to find my rhythm I know that probably when I find the right person, it will be when you least expect it”.

