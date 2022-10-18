Zac Efron: From a Disney star to Hollywood and his radical change, he celebrates a renewed birthday

Zac Efron, this October 18, is his birthday and we show you which are the most iconic moments of his career, his most famous romances, and even what caused the media eye and thousands of people around the world to talk about him in 2020.

YOU CAN SEE: The before and after of Zac Efron in photos: This is what he looked like before his home accident

The film actor and occasional adventurer, who once passed through our country, has had a series of famous romances that began since the launch of his career at the hands of Disney.

To be more precise, it was in 2006, when the actor publicly showed his relationship with Vanessa Hudgens, the actress with whom he starred in the popular movie High School Musical. This shook the fans of that time, who were surprised that two of his favorite characters came out in real life.

In 2011, Hudgens and Efron made the decision to separate. The last girlfriend that was formally known to the renowned actor was the Australian Vanessa Valladares, they had contact in a cafeteria where she is, she worked precisely in Australia. And although she saw them very close for a while, the couple ended up separating.

CAN SEE: Zac Efron takes his grandfather out of the asylum to see the final of the European Championship and softens the networks

His physical change that caused different comments around the world

In 2020, the actor’s photograph went around the world because no one knew what had happened to him. What had happened was not clarified and much was said about a failure in an aesthetic process to which Zac Efron could have been subjected.

The truth is that this situation was resolved thanks to the artist himself, who revealed to Men’s Health magazine that he had been injured. Some time later at the Toronto International Film Festival he told how he felt: “He was funny. He was disgusting. I almost died, but I’m fine, ”he expressed.

His last work in the cinema

His latest role in the film ‘I’ll take care of the beer’, directed by Peter Farrelly, premiered in the United States on September 23, 2022 through the Apple TV platform.

The plot shows how a former soldier does not hesitate to travel to Vietnam to share a few beers with his former colleagues, fully involved in the war. This film includes great stars of the seventh art such as Russell Crowe, Bill Murray and Viggo Mortensen.