Zac Efron from High School Musical as Kevin Von Erich

Zac Efron went from being an ordinary young man to a muscular man.

to the artistic career of Zack Efron the 35-year-old American actor remembered for his role as Troy Bolton in ‘High School Musical’ Y Jason in ‘The girlfriends of my friends’, a very particular challenge came to him, play the famous professional wrestler Kevin Ross Adkisson.

According to international media, Zac Efron will play Kevin Ross Adkisson in the movie ‘The Iron Claw’, a cinematographic film about the Von Erich family of professional wrestlers.

Representing the sole survivor of the wrestling family, Kevin, Zack set to the task of transform your physical appearance to look as much like the wrestler as possible, the reason why He had to gain weight and join a gym to get the muscles that the athlete had.

‘The Iron Claw’ directed by Sean Durkin, is currently being recorded, which is why some images of the actor getting ready for one of the scenes left the followers quite surprised, because in the snapshots you can see in detail the Zac transformation to play Kevin, Well, he looks pretty muscular, stocky and even with a wig.

It should be noted that for Internet users, man is quite similar to the fighter Eric,

