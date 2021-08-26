Zac Efron: history, career, cousin, girlfriend, Instagram, body and curiosity

We’ve seen him play the most diverse characters and make it seem like the easiest thing in the world: Zac Efron is much more than the kid’s High School Musical. Let’s find out who is Zac Efron and what is yours history!

Zac Efron- instagram.com photos

It’s been years since we’ve seen Zac Efron play the role of Troy Bolton in the film Disney for television High School Musical. From then on he managed to amaze us with his interpretative skills.

In the career of the actor there are not only Baywatch, The Greatest Showman or Ted Bundy – Charm criminal. Let’s find out everything there is to know about the life and career of Zac Efron.

Biography

Zachary David Alexander Efron was born on October 18, 1987 in San Luis Obispo, California. His father (David Efron) is an electrical engineer and his mother (Starla Baskett) is a secretary.

The family later moved to Arroyo Grande, California, and there Zac lived a “normal childhood” in a middle-class family.

In his school days he was called “Hollywood” and everyone considered him the jester of the class; for this his father pushed him to take an interest in acting.

From then on he participated in various theatrical productions in his high school and worked in the theater The Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, as well as studying singing.

Everything changed when her acting teacher Robyn Metchik I recommend an agent in Los Angeles and the actor signed with la Creative Artists Agency.

Career

It was the year 2002 when Zac Efron begins to play small roles in various television series, including Firefly, ER And The Guardian and the television movie Two lives marked.

In 2004 the actor was chosen for the role of Cameron Bale in the series of Summerland and his interpretation makes the character pass from secondary to fixed.

After the end of Summerland, Efron continues to gravitate on television with other projects: CSI: Miami in 2005; NCIS – Crime Unit, Zack and Cody at the Grand Hotel, Heist And High School Musical in 2006; High School Musical 2 in 2007; Entourage in 2009; Running Wild With Bear Grylls in 2014; Zac Efron: down to earth in 2020.

However, it is at the cinema that he gives his best with films like The Derby Stallion of 2005; Hairspray – Fat is beautiful of 2007; Me and Orson Welles And High School Musical 3: Senior Year of 2008; 17 Again – Back to Lyceum of 2009; follow your heart of 2010; New Year’s Eve in New York of 2011; I searched your name, The Paperboy, Liberal Arts And At any price of 2012; Parkland of 2013; That awkward moment And Bad neighbors of 2014; We Are Your Friends of 2015; Grandpa unleashed, Bad neighbors 2 And Mike & Dave – A stunning wedding of 2016; The Disaster Artist, Baywatch And The Greatest Showman of 2017; Beach Bum – A life in smoke And Ted Bundy – Criminal fascination of 2019.

Hight School Musical

Hight School Musical he consecrated Zac Efron, but not everyone knows that the actor did not sing in the first film. Yes, in fact Troy Bolton’s voice changes radically from the first to the second film.

The actor did not sing the tracks of the first film (entrusted to Drew Seeley), but he proved his singing skills only in the second chapter. The reason still remains a mystery.

Loading... Advertisements

Another curiosity about Zac Efron is that he does not know how to play basketball unlike the character who made him famous.

Production company and other projects

What else does Zac Efron do? Many do not know that in 2010 the actor started his own production company in collaboration with Warner Bros., the Ninjas Runnin ‘Wild.

The actor’s company has been busy with some of his most celebrated films, from Grandpa unleashed to That awkward moment as far as Ted Bundy – criminal charm.

In 2019, however, the interest of Efron moves on the web and in particular decides to create a channel YouTube all his. However, this move has aroused a lot of criticism against the platform, guilty according to users of favoring the contents of famous people to the detriment of those of the less famous.

Rehab

In 2013, the actor was in rehab for five months to get rid of alcohol and substance addiction. Unfortunately, the excesses of the parties he attended had a negative influence on him and his work.

Private life

The private life of Zac Efron has ended up in the spotlight many times, first because of the rumors of an alleged homosexuality and then for the relationship with Vanessa Hudgens from 2005 to 2010.

After the story with the colleague, however, he had flirtations and short relationships with other women, for example Lily Collins, Sami Miró And Alexandra Daddario.

In 2020 the actor seems to have found some serenity with Vanessa Valladares, an Australian girl far from the star system.

Cousin

Zac Efron argued his cousin Emily Hosbon, suffering from cancer, posting photos in which they give the middle finger to the disease and support the association I’m too young for this.

The actor was personally involved in the battle against cancer, trying to create a social group with people ready to join him in this great fight.

Physical and height

In spite of what appears on television and in the cinema, Zac Efron has a physicist crazy but it’s not too tall: it’s 173cm tall. Sure he’s not short, but the actor looks a lot taller on screen.

How much money does Zac Efron have?

According to People With Money, the American actor would have a net worth of $ 145 million in prepayments, profit sharing, residuals and advertising work.

The actor’s economic fortune is linked to particular equity investments, property purchases and collaborations.

Instagram

Zac Efron has a profile Instagram very active and very popular thanks to the shots of daily life, projects and passions.