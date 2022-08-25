Zac Efron is not the most handsome

It’s been 16 years since the world first saw High School Musical, the Disney movie that marked an entire generation and changed the lives of its cast members, boosting their professional careers.

As expected, the protagonists have changed a lot over time. Some have been more successful than others, but the fans continue to remember them all with the same affection For the good times.

This is what the cast currently looks like High School Musical 16 years after the first tape

Gabriella Montez

The main female protagonist of this story was played by actress Vanessa Hudgens. She is currently 33 years old and has followed her career as an actress, model and influencer.

The love he had with Troy Bolton, played by Zac Efron, crossed the screen and they were a couple for 5 years, to be more exact, from 2005 to 2010. Today she has been dating Cole Tucker for a while, one of the most popular baseball players in the United States.

Troy Bolton

At that time the artist was 19 years old, today he is already 34 years old. Of the entire group, it has been the one that has participated in the most ambitious projects after that youth stage, among which stand out Baywatch, Ted Bundy, 17 Again, Good Neighbors, Beyond the Sky, among others.

Sharpay Evans

The charming villain was played by actress and singer Ashley Tisdale, who was 21 years old at the time. She is currently 37 years old and has momentarily abandoned her artistic career to dedicate herself to raising her daughter Jupiter, reviewed Good show.

Ryan Evans

The singer and dancer Lucas Grabeel is one of those who has gone most unnoticed after his emblematic role. It is known that his most recent work was precisely in the Disney series ‘High School Musical: The Series’, where he acted as himself.

Chad and Taylor

Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman in fiction were the best friends of Troy and Gabriella. Their professional destiny brought them back together when they were in the movie A Christmas Dance Reunion.

Corbin currently steals many sighs with his bad boy appearance. He has had other participations in Kiss Me Kate, at Studio 54 on Broadway and even made it to the finale of Dancing with the stars.

Monique, for her part, He left acting and is dedicated to helping women in unfavorable conditions through charities.