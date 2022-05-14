Zac Efron – Martin Cid Magazine

Zachary David Alexander Efron was born on October 18, 1987 in San Luis Obispo, California, United States.

About Zac Efron

Zack Efron is an American actor who began his career in High School Musicalthe (already mythical?) series of the Disney.

In addition, he has starred in films such as New Year’s Eve (2011), The Lucky One (2012), The Paperboy (2012), Neighbors (2014) Y Dirty Grandpa (2016).

We have recently seen him in a few: Gold (2022), We Are Your Friends (2015) Y The Disaster Artist (2017).

And in case you still don’t take this (obviously handsome) actor seriously, take a look at Extremely Cruel, Evil and Wicked (2019). You will see that he is good, very good.

The last we have seen: Firestarterone of fear of the blumhouse.

I don’t know if I believe in love at first sight, but of course I believe in two people who have chemistry right away. A girl must be very easy to talk to. When you lose track of time while talking, I think that’s really funny. Zack Efron

Zac Efron movies on MCM

