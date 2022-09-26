Zac Efron, on his alleged return to ‘High School Musical’

The 25 most handsome celebrities in the world: photo by photo

Famous young people born in the 2000s: generation Z to power

In case you haven’t heard yet,’High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘ (yes, such a long title…) returns for its fourth season on Disney +. With the announcement, the company announced that six of the franchise’s original characters would appear in this new season, but to the sadness of the fans, Zac Efron was not among those signings.

Interestingly, this summer Zac visited the set. In fact, he uploaded a photo to his Instagram profile, which shocked the most nostalgic followers of him: did that mean that, despite everything, in the end he would give us a surprise?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Well, everything indicates that it could be… Tim Federle is the creator of the series, and in a recent interview with the TVLine platform, he said that neither Zac nor Vanessa Hudgens are confirmed to return but, even so, they are trying it from production, ‘boom’! “We’d love to get Zac and Vanessa and all of them back, so we’re actively working on that right now.” How do you stay?

From what we know so far, Zac has been through a pretty tough period, in which he has gone through a depression, and his speech has always been to get away from that past, but recently we saw that his position had changed slightly: it shows that he has reconciled with his past, at least, is what could be extracted from his words: “Of course. Seriously, having the opportunity to go back and work with that team would be incredible. My heart is still there … it would be great. I hope happen,” he replied to E! News this summer when he was asked if he would be interested in doing a reboot.

We will continue to watch…