Zack Efron walked her first red carpet in more than three years and after that in 2021 Rumors arose that he had undergone plastic surgery, due to a video in which he appears with a drastic change in his face.

The actor, 34, was presented at the Toronto Film Festival and again his physical appearance generated divided opinions. Last Tuesday, the protagonist of High School Musical reappeared at the premiere of his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever; however, his transformation has generated a stir.

Bearing in mind this obsessive aspect about his own image, we will analyze his Astral chart with three aspects in particular: Sun, Ascendant and Moon.

We remind you that the Sun, according to Astrologyrepresents our identity, while the Moon It talks about our emotional world and how we feel safe. The Ascendant, meanwhile, represents the way we show ourselves to others.

Zac Efron reappears and his appearance sparks controversy: Why his aesthetic obsession according to the stars?

Zac was born under the sign of Libra. This air element sign, represented by the scales, values ​​beauty and has an artistic sensibility that if channeled professionally could lead to success, as can be seen in this famous actor.

But the less luminous side of this harmonic search is also related to the superficial aspect and aesthetic superiority. This could explain the surgeries that led the actor to modify his original face.

Meanwhile, another position to keep in mind is the Ascendant, and his is in the sign of Capricorna hard-working and earthy energy. Efron’s Capricorn side is clearly seen as an established Hollywood actor who has made various films where his characters win the affection of people. Since his rise to fame after the success of High School Musical, Zac has played a wide variety of roles that have earned him an important place internationally.

His Moon is located in the sign of Virgo, an earth sign, which responds to a detailed and methodical person.. From the labor aspect the one who became Disney’s pretty boy achieved his goal of not being pigeonholed into a single type of role and has worked with stars like Hugh Jackman, Robert de Niro, Mathew McConaughey, Nicole Kidman and John Cusack.

