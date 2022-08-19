Entertainment

Zac Efron returns to East High from ‘High School Musical’ nearly a month after Vanessa Hudgens

Photo of James James52 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Once Wildcat, always Wilca

Zac Efron has fans freaking out after returning to East High from High School Musical. What makes this even more interesting is the fact that Vanessa Hudgens visited the institution a month earlier.

“Don’t… forget about me,” Efron captioned a photo at school, giving us all the nostalgia with a reference to The Breakfast Club. Meanwhile, when Hudgens visited the school for his publication, he referenced an iconic line from his character from HSM , Gabriella, who tells Troy (Efron) the following: “Do you remember in kindergarten how you would meet a boy and know nothing about him?” them, then 10 seconds later you’re playing like they’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?

Naturally, fans are speculating if the cryptic posts are the actors’ way of teasing a new project or some sort of reboot. Efron previously stated that he would be interested in reprising the role from him. “Remember in kindergarten how you met a kid and knew nothing about him, then 10 seconds later you were playing like they were best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”

Check out Efron and Hudgens’ posts below.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James52 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are BOYFRIEND? These would be the TESTS of their supposed romance

7 mins ago

Stromae bodybuilder in his new clip with Camila Cabello: he reveals the secret of his physical transformation (video)

8 mins ago

The documentary of the life of Selena Gomez will arrive this year

19 mins ago

Illness, accident… the actors had a hard time on the set

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button