Zac Efron returns to East High from ‘High School Musical’ nearly a month after Vanessa Hudgens

Zac Efron has fans freaking out after returning to East High from High School Musical. What makes this even more interesting is the fact that Vanessa Hudgens visited the institution a month earlier.

"Don't… forget about me," Efron captioned a photo at school, giving us all the nostalgia with a reference to The Breakfast Club. Meanwhile, when Hudgens visited the school for his publication, he referenced an iconic line from his character from HSM , Gabriella, who tells Troy (Efron) the following: "Do you remember in kindergarten how you would meet a boy and know nothing about him?" them, then 10 seconds later you're playing like they're best friends because you didn't have to be anything but yourself?

Naturally, fans are speculating if the cryptic posts are the actors’ way of teasing a new project or some sort of reboot. Efron previously stated that he would be interested in reprising the role from him. “Remember in kindergarten how you met a kid and knew nothing about him, then 10 seconds later you were playing like they were best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”

Check out Efron and Hudgens’ posts below.