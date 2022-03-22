Zac Efron revealed that Costa Rica stole his heart and he said it in Spanish! | Famous

Since his years as Troy Bolton in ‘High School Musical,’ Zac Efron has gained fame as a Hollywood heartthrob.
His attractive face has led him to be the crush of millions of fans, who sometimes regret seeing him with a partner.
Although, after his public courtship with Vanessa Hudgens as a teenager, Zac has chosen to keep a low profile regarding the issues of love in his life.
However, recently, the 34-year-old actor made it clear that his heart has already found the perfect place to feel happy and fulfilled.
Zac Efron’s heart has already found a home: his confession in Spanish moved his Latin fans
In recent years, Zac Efron has proven to be a passionate traveler. His passion for his adventure has led him to travel the world and share with his fans his experiences in remote destinations such as snowy mountains, paradises in the middle of the jungle and more.
However, it was not really a couple that stole Zac’s heart, but a place that even motivated the actor to speak in Spanish.
“My heart is here,” Zac Efron wrote in an Instagram post where the “here” refers to nothing less than a Latin American country: Costa Rica.
The actor accompanied this text with two photos, taken by his friend Caleb Davidge, on a beach in Costa Rica, a place where it is evident that he is enjoying life to the fullest with his brother Dylan Efron.
Zac Efron’s publication quickly received the love of his followers and among them stands out Aislinn Derbez, who assured that Costa Rica also stole his heart. “Same” she wrote (‘equal’, in Spanish)
In this sense, this island has been Aislinn’s favorite destination in recent months, which has made her live memorable experiences, such as her most recent birthday with Kailani.
In Zac’s case, Costa Rica has also been an ideal destination to show off his abs of steel.
Zac’s brother Dylan, 30, also shared a photo of his motorcycle experience on the beaches of Costa Rica.
Like his brother, Dylan accompanied his post with a text in Spanish. “The last one buys the beers,” he wrote.
In this post, Aislinn again made an appearance with the message “las chelas”, another way of calling ‘birra’, that is, beer.
Of all the destinations Zac has visited in recent years, it is really beautiful that one of the places that stole his heart is in Latin America.