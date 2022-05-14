Zac Efron revealed why he doesn’t want to be recognized for his role in High School Musical

High School Musical has been one of the great successes launched by Disney becoming a worldwide success that catapulted great figures to world fame, as is the case with Zack EfronVanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale.

It is worth remembering that the film was starring young actors who had not yet had the opportunity to achieve stardom. But, overnight, they became famous. However, the actor Zack Efron is not satisfied that his artistic life is so linked to his character in Troy Bolton, despite the fact that this earned the young actor fame.

Source: Instagram @zacefron

In an interview, Zac Efron revealed that he was very sure that he did not want to be Troy Bolton for life. Therefore, his purpose was to completely get away from the teen idol figure.

“I take a step back and look at myself and I still want to kick that guy’s butt sometimes,” he said of his role in High School Musical. It is that the actor believes that he played much more transcendental roles that did not have the weight of Troy and that has generated a constant annoyance.

Source: Instagram @zacefron

But, despite the fact that his work for the product of Disney I would like to leave it in oblivion, a while ago Efron shared a photograph with his former castmates on his Instagram where he assured that he had the best memories of them. “I am so grateful that I found this image. I will love you forever,” he summarized in the post.