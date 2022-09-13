Zac Efron said that he had a serious accident and that is why his face changed

Zac Efron, the star of the Disney musical High School Musical, caused a stir in April of last year when he was seen with several obvious changes in his face. The actor, who appeared with a swollen face, It gave rise to the rumors about his alleged plastic surgeries. It was even said that the Californian also had Botox in various parts of his face.

Now the 34-year-old artist, he broke the silence and spoke for the first time about his extreme change. Efron, who said he hadn’t realized how viral his change had been, posed for the magazine’s cover Men’s Health October and recounted what he really experienced.

Zac Efron clarified the reason for his physical change

Vanessa Hudgens’s ex told in the interview that a year ago broke his jaw while running around his house in stockings. His fall compromised his chin, as he hit the corner of a fountain and lost consciousness. “The chin bone was hanging off my face”he recalled shocked.

“The masseter muscles just grew. They got really big.”a physical condition that radically changed his face, but thanks to therapies, he managed to counteract his growth.

The famous also said that thanks to his mother, Starla Baskett, he found out about the rumors that were growing among his “fans”, because he tries to be disconnected from the media world. It was she who asked him directly if he had had plastic surgery.

