Zac Efron Sparks High School Musical Reunion Rumors

There are films that mark a generation. Y High School Musicalis the perfect example: since Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens they formed a couple in Disney, the story of Troy and Gabriella toured the entire world, collecting fans everywhere. But in addition, it allowed young actors to become Hollywood stars. Both managed to build a career, detaching themselves from the company of Mickey Mouse, and showing that they can give much more than a teenage romance. In any case, there are more and more rumors that refer to a reunion of the cast.

It was in 2006 when he released what would be the first part of a trilogy. Under the direction of Kenny Ortega, two students meet at a karaoke during the holidays. She is passionate about science and he is an excellent basketball player. However, when they return to class, they will both notice that music is also a great passion. Although his friends try to stop him, they will have to overcome certain obstacles to finally make their love story come true. A year later came its sequel, to culminate in 2008 with this franchise available in Disney+.

In 2011, there was an attempt to resume the phenomenon with the premiere of Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventurea film starring Ashley Tisdale that worked like a spinoff. The truth is that he did not have the expected success and his team decided to take a break. But this could be about to reverse with a meeting of the original cast after Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens sparked rumors in recent weeks.

The interpreter of Troy Bolton Just a few minutes ago, he posted a suspicious image on his verified Instagram profile. It is about the actor posing in front of the facade of East High School, the place where the trilogy was filmed. “Do not forget me”, wrote. Fans quickly remembered the video that the actress behind Gabriella Montez launched on his Instagram just three weeks ago. At the same site, Hudgens was shown touring the front of the school.

“Do you remember in kindergarten when you met a kid and you didn’t know anything about him and after 10 seconds, you played like you were best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”, commented the former Disney star quoting an iconic phrase from the film. Although it could be a simple coincidence, the truth is that fans of the Kenny Ortega trilogy have already started their speculations and are waiting for a possible reunion.

+ Corbin Bleu will return to High School Musical

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens aren’t the only actors willing to reminisce about the franchise! Corbin Bluethe interpreter of Chad Danfordwill have a participation in the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. This fiction, which will premiere its new installment on July 27 on Disney +, presents the students of the high school in which the trilogy was filmed, being great fans of real actors. It won’t be the first time something like this has happened, since in the first part Lucas Grabelthe actor who gave life to Ryan Evanswas also part of the series.