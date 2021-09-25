Zac Efron: the new girlfriend is Alexandra Daddario? Look at the suspicious kiss

Zac Efron And Alexandra Daddario they were quite in tune with the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017: between a selfie and a comment on Instagram, there is who thinks they are more than friends!



The two actors could not miss the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 and both they appeared very happy to be at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Alexandra has indeed posted a photo from the ceremony And Zac commented on the shot, thanking “the Gods of the places” for sitting them close together.

But it is the second photo published by the actress that has caused suspicion: Zac Efron prints a nice kiss on her cheek. Even if it looks like an innocent kiss, I am many fans who are already hoping for an engagement between the two actors.

Someone, on the other hand, is from another party and brand the image as pure advertising: the two stars worked together on the set of “Baywatch“and, always together, they are promoting the film which will be released in theaters in June. It is also true that Alexandra Daddario is particularly herself exposed on the incredible physique of Zac Efron at the same time the actor said he wanted to settle down And start a family : who has already found the better half?

Ph: Getty Images