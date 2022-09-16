Zac Efron TikTok viral: the truth of the Disney actor after his radical change in face and why he almost gave up his Hollywood career, video

The mystery was finally revealed. The former Disney actor, Zac Efron, was again a trend and he spoke for the magazine Men Health Magazine, in this interview he spoke of a fairly strong picture of depression that happened a few months ago where some images quickly became viral, as he is seen totally changed. What happened?

This generated a total controversy regarding his face, more or less in the month of April of last year, it is then that the foreign and national press exploded because they never imagined that the young actor could have changed so much.

Zac Efron: did he really abuse cosmetic touch-ups?

As we discussed previously, the comments on social networks and the press hit the young actor hard, who did not speak out after the dissemination of these images and many swore that it was the abuse of retouching.

“They said that some arrangements had been made, that he had gone overboard with botox, hyaluronic acid and the truth is that for months he did not respond at all,” the tiktoker is heard who recalled some comments from the international press.

Tragic accident depressed Zac Efron who almost left everything

Now with the statements of the same artist, it is that the rumors were dispelled, since he confessed that it had nothing to do with arrangements, but rather it was more a health issue and almost risky.

“He was at his house in Hollywood, where he was running around in his socks, then he didn’t notice something and he slipped and fell straight to the ground. The impact was directly with the chin, ”she recounted.

“When I regained consciousness my jaw was hanging, in fact it was fractured into thousands of pieces, in this way the pot muscle did not work properly,” said the Hollywood actor.