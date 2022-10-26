Zac Efron unrecognizable: the actor’s transformation with wrestler’s supermuscles and a “bowl” hairstyle to play his new role | People | Entertainment

One of the most desired bodies in Hollywood looked unrecognizable on the set of his new movie. Zac Efron surprised all his followers with his new look, although his toned body is still showing, but with more mass.

This is the movie “The Iron Claw”, which deals with the life of Kevin Von Erich. The 35-year-old actor plays the retired American fighter who shone in the ring from 1976 to 1995 and is also the only survivor of his seven brothers who are also fighters, the Daily Mail published.

Zac Efron unrecognizable to play his new role

The Troy Bolton performer in “High School Musical” looked unrecognizable with a new extremely beefed-up physique, a glowing tan and a “bowl” haircut to play the wrestler.

Efron was caught by the paparazzi in Louisiana on Monday, October 24, while wandering around wrapped in a towel.

This is what Zac Efron looks like for his next movie where he will play Kerry Von Erich, an American fighter.

For the role, the actor gained muscle mass to recreate Von Erich’s body, also sporting a deep tan.

In this way, the actor draws attention to his physique again. It should be remembered that in 2021, Efron was a trend because of his appearance, after he appeared with a different face than the one his followers usually see.

This year the actor explained that it was due to a fracture in the jaw and a strong blow to the chin that transformed his face, ruling out that it was plastic surgery or Botox.

On the other hand, Von Erich created a dynasty that had a huge impact on the sport in its heyday in the 1960s, until tragedy struck again and again.

All five of his siblings died young, with Kevin being the only survivor. One died from a domestic accident, another from an alleged overdose and the other three committed suicide. (AND)

