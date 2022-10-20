Zac Efron will have a great time in the return of “Down to Earth”

On November 11, the second season of “Down to Earth” will arrive on Netflix, a program where Zac Efron is host and executive producer.

The docuseries premiered in advance this Wednesday, October 19, with the peculiarity that the show has the subtitle “Down Under” (below). The title could suggest two things, that they will dive into the depths of the sea or that they will explore nature even under the stones.

In turn, in the clip, the protagonist of “High School Musical” appears looking for new alternatives to preserve the environment with the help of experts.

Recall that the first season (2020) had 8 episodes. In them, the Hollywood actor stopped in different corners of the world, including France and Iceland. In this new opportunity he and his team will tour Australia “thoroughly” as shown in the trailer.

Likewise, Vanessa Hudgens’s ex-boyfriend says that he wants to explore a variety of habitats, climates and existing fauna in the oceanic country.

having a blast

Likewise, Zac Efron appears tasting typical food and drink, while interacting with entrepreneurs who promote new forms of sustainable living. He is even shown bottle feeding various animals and bungee jumping, to our eyes, without a shirt.

The interpreter’s good energy seems to be inexhaustible, something important for “Down to Earth”, an educational and informative series that, if it had another host, would not be as entertaining or attract as much attention.

Also, on October 18, the Californian arrived at his 35 years of age, something he made an account of on his Instagram profile. As for his acting role, he will soon be acting in the real-life drama “The Iron Claw,” Collider noted.