Zac Efron’s watch is a classic that goes perfectly with all your outfits, but also with your t-shirt and your. Cowboys

Zac Efron has been promoting these days his latest film project I take care of the beer, where he shares the screen with actors of the stature of Russel Crowe and Bill Murray. Californian takes a long time trying to leave behind the role that propelled him to stardom 16 years ago: Troy Bolton, the cute basketball player from the Disney musical High School MusicalAnd it looks like he’s finally getting it.

Going through films more linked to comedy, where more than once his acting talent has been questioned, Efron seems to have achieved critical respectstanding out in more dramatic films like the newspaper boy (alongside Nicole Kidman and John Cusack) his portrayal of serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely cruel, evil and wicked. We assume that this new stagemore serious and professional, may have influenced your most recent choice of watch.

The selection of the actor’s looks is usually framed more in the security of the classics than in the extravagance of the raging trend, and this is also reflected in his collection of watches, which are true punches of style on the table. On the red carpet for the premiere of his new film, held at Roy Thomson Hall during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, we could see the actor wearing a classic from the Swiss watchmaker: the IWC Schaffhausen. And not only did she wear the bracelet piece during the premiere, she did the same during the press conference and when leaving the Hotel ST. regis.

Michelle Quance/Getty Images

Specifically, Zac Efron’s watch is the IWC Portugieser Automatic model, one of the most successful ever produced in Schaffhausen. The attractiveness of the original piece, manufactured in 1930, is preserved in this new adaptation that incorporates an automatic movement.

With various renovations over the decades, the Portuguisier never enjoyed great fame . In fact, from 1939 to 1993 (where the production of a limited edition would relaunch the model) only 304 units were made, reserved for the German market. Today, it is a coveted classic of the watchmaking firm that, thanks to its versatility, fits perfectly with a suit or with jeans and a T-shirt, as our protagonist demonstrates.

made of fine steel, its large 42.3-millimeter round case is one of its most notable features. Plus, the stark white dial design helps maintain its elegance (as does the shiny black leather strap). The pawls, drive wheel and rotor bearing are made of extremely wear-resistant ceramic and feature the legendary Pellaton winding system. It also features a transparent sapphire crystal case back that allows the caliber and its gears to be seen.