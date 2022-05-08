Zacatecas will receive the XXXII National Congress of Medicine

The Convention Palacein the capital of Zacatecas, will house the XXXII National Congress of Family Medicine. The event will take place from May 25 to 28 in a hybrid way, a period in which hundreds of specialists from different states will meet. For now, the attendance of around 1,500 participants is expected.

As explained by the Ministry of Tourism (Secturz), the collaboration of schools, associations and other institutions has been relevant for the planning of activities in the tourism segment. meeting tourism. Although this area has little time to be exploited, it promises great benefits.

This is how the announcement of the event was lived

The Congress was postponed three years in a row due to the pandemic, so it is a good opportunity to demonstrate the potential of Zacatecas. María Teresa Inguanzo González, Undersecretary for Promotion of the Secturz, thanked the interest shown in holding the event in the state.

It may interest you:

The strategies for promoting the new governance aim to attract congresses, conventions and similar events, with the aim of strengthening the tourist activities of the capital, as well as the magical towns.

Among the authorities who attended the presentation, the following stood out: