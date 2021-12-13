Zaccagni is not enough, Sarri ko

Another stop for Sarri . There Lazio still stops at the most beautiful, fails to win two games in a row. The goal of Zaccagni first with the biancoceleste shirt arrived after only 6 ‘, it was not enough. Sassuolo played with a more intense pace, they wasted a lot in the first half, but in the second half they got the comeback with goals from Berardi And Raspadori . Lazio fails to overtake the Rome who has yet to play with Spezia, and slips to ninth place, overtaken by Empoli who went on to win on the field of Napoli.

Many absences, out Luis Alberto and Milinkovic

Sarri had to deal with important absences, especially in midfield, where two pillars were missing like Milinkovic And Luis Alberto. Then in the second half, when he lost through injury, first Pedro (exited at half-time), then Zaccagnisaw his team drop too much. The efforts of the Europa League once again made themselves felt. In the final Lazio went a step away from equalizing with Basic’s sensational crossbar on a free kick. Another two goals conceded, however, bring the share of goals collected to 32, Sassuolo wasted many opportunities and found themselves in front of a great Strakosha, especially in the first half. The Biancoceleste defense is still too fragile.

Zaccagni scored at the first opportunity

There Lazio confirms that they are a cynical and ruthless side of the team. At the first chance at 6 ‘ Zaccagni signs his first goal with the biancoceleste shirt using a great play by Pedro. Dionisi’s team reacts immediately, but it is not as concrete. Scamacca and his teammates build numerous scoring chances, but partly due to imprecision, partly thanks to a great Strakosha they can’t find a tie. The most sensational is at 25 ‘when the biancoceleste goalkeeper stretches to deflect a poisonous shot on the post by Scamacca bouncing in front of him. Lazio in defense dances a little too much, but when they restart they always give the feeling of being able to hurt and perhaps the only regret for the Biancocelesti is not being able to find the 2-0 before the interval. Pedro on the right he is irrepressible, as is Sarri, who never sits on the bench because he understands that his team suffers from the intense pace of Sassuolo, but must not be crushed.

Pedro ko

In the second half Sarri loses Pedro due to a muscle problem, in the first half he was one of the best. The Biancoceleste coach inserts instead of him Felipe Anderson. The second half begins with the elongated teams and many free spaces. Sassuolo suffered a sensational opportunity, wasted by Berardi who kicks high from an excellent position. Lazio responds with Akpa Akpro, who, served by Immobile, kicks badly from the edge. The pace is always very intense and with few interruptions, also because the referee Dirty lets play on the limits of contrasts.

One-two Sassuolo, Berardi and Raspadori

The biancocelesti suffer too much and in the 63rd minute the wall collapses on Berardi’s great play, which puts it in the corner with a left-footed shot from the edge of the area. Sarri also loses Zaccagni who at 58 ‘accuses yet another muscle injury, tries to resist but limps conspicuously. After the goal, in the 65th minute he gave way to Lazzari. Property he tries to give a shock, but with Pedro and Zaccagni out due to injury he is a bit too alone up front. The substitutes Felipe Anderson and Lazzari do not give the desired contribution. Sassuolo has an extra gear and at 69 ‘completes the comeback with Raspadori that mockery Strakosha, after another devastating play by Berardi that knocks out the whole defense, as in the occasion of the first goal. Lazio tries to resume the game, even if the Sassuolo it does not lower either the pace or the center of gravity. At 83 ‘ Chiriches he risks a lot in the area, but the ball hits him on the shoulder. At 87 ‘the Sassuolo pays another naivety. Advice misses the postponement and Ayhan throws it down Muriqi at the limit launched at the net: red inevitable for the defender who had entered in the 73rd minute. The punishment of Basic hits the crossbar and beats a few centimeters from the line: the biancocelesti rejoice, but the goal line technology does not mark the goal on the referee’s clock. In ten men Sassuolo has to suffer, but manages to close and take home the three points. Dionisi can rejoice.