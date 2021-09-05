Zachary Levi throws the gauntlet to Dwayne Johnson

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently in production

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the new movie DCEU which sees the direction again of David F. Sandberg (Annabelle 2: Creation, Lights Out – Terror in the dark), which returns after the first chapter dedicated to the sympathetic superhero of the world DC Comics. The title, which has recently finished production, will see the powerful enchanter deal with gods of Hellenic origin, even six fans and the same Zachary Levi (interpreter of the protagonist) dream of another type of confrontation. We are referring, of course, to the possible meeting between Shazam And Black Adam, the latter embodied by Dwayne Johnson, who is the historical nemesis of the superhero just mentioned and who will have a film entirely dedicated to him.

Well, although the two figures belong to the same universe, Sandberg has repeatedly denied that within Shazam! Fury of the Gods the couple will meet. Despite this, the first to dream is Levi, who in a recent interview for ComicBook during the Dragon Con, expressed these words.

I’d love to punch The Rock in the face… it would be a dream. Given the comic, the canon and all that stuff, I think it would be a shame if Captain Marvel and Black Adam didn’t at least have their only encounter, whatever that will be.

We await possible responses from The Rock that, knowing him, surely he too will be sorry about it. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is written by Henry Gayden, with the production of New Line Cinema And Warner Bros. The cast, on the other hand, is made up of Helen Mirren which lends its face to Hespera, Lucy Liu that embodies Kalypso, Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Rachel Zegler and many more. The work is expected to debut globally in 2022 and we can’t wait to provide you with a specific release date for our country.

