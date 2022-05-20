Zack Snyder brings his Justice League to TNT

The TNT television network will premiere Zack Snyder’s Justice League on May 22. The broadcast will be the director’s cut.

On May 22, at 3:45 p.m., TNT will broadcast the Zack Snyder’s Justice Leaguethe director’s cut in which he shows how he conceived from the beginning the film starring the great superheroes of DC Comics. It is the first time that this final version can be seen on a television channel after passing through streaming.

For more than four hours, Zack Snyder unravel in this League of Justice his vision of the DC superhero universe. A very particular way of facing action cinema, both visually and in the tone of the stories, which have made it a benchmark for many viewers. So much so, that after the premiere of the film in theaters in 2017, whose direction ended Joss Whedon after leaving the Snyder project for personal reasons, a fan-driven social media movement was organized under the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, that demanded the premiere of the director’s version.

A personal triumph for lovers of the director’s vision!

Finally, in 2021 the Zack Snyder’s Justice League saw the light. It is a complete montage with the usual epic tone of the director that includes new scenes, a greater development of the protagonists, the exploration of secondary plots, additional filming and the addition of new characters, among other attractions. For many critics and most fans, Snyder’s montage outperforms the version previously released in theaters.

The Zack Snyder’s Justice League is starring, among others, by Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill-Superman, Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Amy AdamsLois Lane, Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (Flash), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor) Y Ciarán Hinds (Steppenwolf).