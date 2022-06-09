Zack Snyder closes the cast of ‘Rebel Moon’ with the signing of Anthony Hopkins

It seems that Zack Snyder has already closed the distribution of Rebel Moon, his new science fiction project for Netflix. And the truth is that the director of 300 could not generate more expectation than with the signing of the two-time Oscar winner, Anthony Hopkins. However, as reported dead linethe actor’s presence will not be physical, but will voice Jimmyan incredibly intelligent battle robot and defender of the previous slain King.

Described by Snyder himself as a cross between Kurosawa’s cinema and Star Wars, Rebel Moon centers on a peaceful colony on the outskirts of the galaxy that is terrorized by the army of a tyrant named Balisarius (Ed Skrein). Desperate for help, the protagonist called Kora (Sofia Boutella) will search through various planets until she gathers a group of mercenaries to help her people fight against Balisarius. Along with these actors and Hopkins will be Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy), charlie hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Jenna Malone (stardust), Cary Elwes (The engaged princess), Corey Stoll (Ant Man) Y Michael Huisman (Game of Thrones), among others.

It is not the only project with which Snyder is linked to the platform of “the big red N”, since the director has pending the premiere of the sequel to army of the dead, a franchise that has already released the spin-off of Army of Thieves and the animated series Army of the dead: Lost Vegas. Currently Rebel Moon is in the middle of filmingbut it is expected to hit theaters in 2023. Anthony Hopkins’ agenda is not as bulky as in the past and he has two outstanding projects ahead of him, being Sigmund Freud in Freud’s Last Session Y The Sona film in which he will share a cast with Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby.

Despite the drop in subscribers in the last quarter, Netflix has major blockbusters on its premiere schedule, such as the unseen agent, the 200 million budget film Directed by the Russo brothers. Far from stopping producing blockbusters, what the streaming service plans is to reduce the bulky budgets of more auteur titles such as the Irish by Martin Scorsese. Somewhat negative situation for the most interesting directors, who had found in the platforms the space that superhero movies and franchises have monopolized in the cinema.