Zack Snyder reveals his second pick as Batman (after Ben Affleck)

The director of Justice League, Zack Snyder, revealed who he would play the character of Batman in the DC Extended Universe se Ben Affleck had been excluded from the project. The casting of the actor for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) was in fact harshly criticized by a certain slice of fans of the Dark Knight, especially for the fact that the only interpretation of Affleck in the world of cinecomics dates back to 2003, the year of release of Dare devil, one of the most hated pre-MCU films ever. However, Snyder managed to replicate the look of almost perfectly Bruce Wayne seen it The Return of the Dark Knight, Frank Miller’s historic comic book showing an aged, imposing-looking Batman.

During a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast for the promotion of Army of the Dead on Netflix (here the original news), Snyder talked about how Affleck was not entirely convinced to accept the part of the Caped Crusader, as well as a second interpreter was vying to take on the role of the iconic DC hero: Matthias Schoenaerts. The Belgian actor seen at the cinema in Red Sparrow, The Mustang And The Old Guard he was in fact one step away from taking on the role of Batman in the DCEU, although in the end it was Affleck who took the part.

After Dawn of Justice, Ben Affleck has in any case reprized the role of the Gotham Crusader in Suicide Squad and, subsequently, in Justice League (2017). The lack of success of the latter meant that the standalone called The Batman (which should also have seen it in the control room) was canceled, although the recent and appreciated Zack Snyder’s Justice League gave new life to the unfortunate Batfleck, so much so that the version of the character is expected to return during the next year as well The Flash, the film dedicated to the scarlet sprinter played by Ezra Miller and directed by Andy Muschietti.