Zack Snyder sends Sofia Boutella into space

Zack Snyder seems to have found the happy island in that of Netflix. After the success of Army of the Dead, the relationship with the streaming platform continues by approaching another genre, science fiction. The title of this new project is Rebel Moon and will see protagonist Sofia Boutella, already seen in The Mummy and in the crazy Sion I’m with Nicolas Cage Prisoners of the Ghostland.

Written in six hands with Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) And Kurt Johnstad (300) the film has been called a sci-fi fantasy saga.

Here is the plot of Rebel Moon

A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the army of the tyrant Balisarius. The inhabitants of the colony, desperate, manage to deliver a message to a young woman with a mysterious past, asking them to put together a handful of brave to help them fight.

If it reminds you of at least a couple of things, don’t worry. The reason is explained to us by Zack Snyder himself.

“This is the part of me that Akira Kurosawa adores and Star Wars, adventure and science fiction. My hope is that this too can become a universe to be built. “

After much living dead land, Zack Snyder flies to a far distant galaxy along with Sofia Boutella. The times of Justice League they seem to be gone forever. But as someone said, never say never …