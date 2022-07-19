Zack Snyder used fake accounts and bots to launch his version of Justice League

MADRID, July 19. (CultureLeisure) –

On March 18, 2021 it saw the light in HBO Max Zack Snyder’s Justice Leaguea montage of about four hours in which the director finally offered his genuine vision of the gathering of dc heroes. A film that saw the light after, for years, fans claimed on social networks through the campaign #ReleaseTheSynderCutthat the director of Watchmen and 300 could release his montage of the film that he left unfinished for a personal tragedy to compensate DC totems after the reviled version released in theaters after which he was now no less repudiated Joss Whedon.

But what at first seemed like an example of the triumph of the fans against the Hollywood sharks, of the will of some anonymous followers surrendered to the vision of a creator against the dictates of the suit managers, could have a much darker and less romantic side. And it is that, as revealed by an extensive report published by Rolling Stone, after the movement #ReleaseTheSynderCut would be an online harassment campaign orchestrated by Snyder himself for which he used the use of bots.

Zack Snyderlinked to DC Cinematic Universe since 2013, when he directed Man of Steel with Henry Cavill as Supermanafter directing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016, he was going to take charge of the most ambitious project in the franchise, League of Justice. The film would be the great meeting of the most powerful DC heroes in a cast led by Ben Affleck’s Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, Ezra Miller’s Flash, Jason Momoa’s Aquamanand ultimately Cavill’s Kryptonian hero.

However, when he had already shot a large part of the footage, the director was forced to abandon the project after the tragic death of his daughter. It was then that Joss Whedon picked up the baton and took over the project, which Warner Bros. released in theaters in November 2017. Of course the many modifications made by the creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, they were not liked by the fans, who, in addition to feeling disappointed – special mention always deserves in this aspect the mustache eliminated with a regrettable CGI of Henry Cavill – also showed upset.

Outraged, during they demanded that Warner Snyder’s original bet for Justice League finally saw the lightas the director initially planned through intense protests on networks with the hashtags #ReleasetheSnyderCut (which even had a luminous billboard in the middle of Times Square in 2019) and #RestoreTheSnyderverse. Little by little, the snowball got bigger until it finally ended in the Snyder Cut of Justice Leaguea four-hour montage that was released in March 2021 hbo max. The director was thus able to fulfill both the great desire of thousands of fans and his own.

Now, according to reports from Rolling Stone, in an article that opportunely sees the light when it is going to come out for sale the physical editions of the Snyder Cut of Justice Leaguetwo studies commissioned by Warner Media in January 2021 from a cybersecurity company, reveal that Much of the support Zack Snyder received on social media through these hashtags wasn’t real.

Thus, according to the data from these studies, more than 13% of the accounts that promoted these campaigns are fake or launched from bot accounts, so a large part of its success was driven and supported by non-real profiles. And, in fact, several experts say that, on current issues, Normal when detecting this type of accounts, it ranges between 3 and 5%.

Likewise, this report also states that there were three people responsible as the driving force behind the campaigns #RestoreTheSnyderverse and #ReleasetheSnyderCutone for each social network: Twitter, Facebook and Instagramand have been described as having a large following, capable of influencing public opinion in collusion with Snyder himself.





THE ARMY OF THE SNYDERVERSE

In fact, the article points out that, after seeing how Batman v Superman received worse reviews than expected, Snyder had the services of a digital marketing company to have direct contact with fans and have a more accurate vision of their concerns. A knowledge that would be key to, presumably, articulate the attack of the fandom, to lead his army of the SnyderVerse.

And precisely, what the analysts of that study also emphasize, is the harmful and toxic connotation with which many accounts act, whether real or false when it comes to spreading hoaxes or threats on Warner Media for not restoring the SnyderVerse. Especially, in relation to those received Ann Sarnof, who was until the merger with Discoverythe president of the study, after repeating on several occasions that “there was no Snyder Cut”.

In fact, Sarnof was not the only one to be intimidated, since according to the report carried out by the study in response to the disturbing threats suffered by several members of Warner on social networksthe producer and responsible DC Geoff Johnsthe president of DC Films, Walter Hamadaand the former president of Warner Bros, Toby Emmerichwere also bullied on social media.

Some attacks that were not spared either Warner films based on DC characters that did not continue the SnyderverseWhat James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad either the joker starring the Oscar winner joaquin phoenixand even others that had little or nothing to do with it, such as Godzilla vs. kongagainst which they charged for being released shortly after it saw the light the Snyder Cut of Justice League. #BoycottWarnerBros was also a hashtag used in these campaigns.

In addition, in other passages the article speaks specifically of two figures, Xavier Lannes and Fiona Zheng, promoters of the site forsnydercut.com, and with respect to which Snyder has already denied any type of link in the past. It also refers to a discussion between Snyder and Justice League producers Geoff Johns and Jon Bergwhen they refused to have his name removed from the montage credits of the four-hour version of Justice League. “They are giving me long to remove their names from my montage. So I’m going to destroy them on social networks”reproduce.

This Rolling Stone report comes months after The Wrap reported that Following Snyder’s triumph in the brand new Audience Awards that were first included at the last Oscar ceremony, there was also foul play with bots and fake accounts involved. Then the filmmaker saw how his zombie movie army of the dead won the award for the audience’s favorite film and how the recognition of the best scene in movie history It was for a sequence of The Flash (Ezra Miller) at the climax of his Justice League montage.