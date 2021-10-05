News

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Amber Heard awkward with the costume of the film (VIDEO)

Posted on
Amber Heard shows everyone just how uncomfortable superhero costumes can be in this behind-the-scenes video from Zack Snyder’s Justice League that the actress shared on Instagram.

Did you think moving with the costumes superhero was easy? Judging from the last video Instagram’s Amber Heard it is not at all. The actress could barely bend down while wearing Mera’s also seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

There is little to do, even in the world of superheroes the saying goes “if you want to appear beautiful, you have to suffer a little“.
Of course, this was valid in the case of Amber Heard, who with her Justice League outfit did not seem quite comfortable, at least according to what is shown by the video that the same actress posted on Instagram.

In the short cutscene, Heard tries to sit down in Mera’s skin-tight outfit, but with poor results. In fact, a few seconds later he even drops a glass, and we don’t even talk about when he tries to bend down to pick it up …

In short, no matter how beautiful and effective on the screen, in reality the superhero costumes always prove to be rather uncomfortable (let’s remember that Christian Bale gave Robert Pattinson only some explanations on how to go to the bathroom wearing the Batman costume. ).
How did we say? Coolness also has its price.


