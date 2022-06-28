“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will be available for purchase very soon





Geekzillos, we have amazing news for you, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will be available for digital purchase very soon.

The screenplay for Zack Snyder’s Justice League is by Chris Terrio; the story by Chris Terrio and Zack Snyder and Will Beall, based on the DC characters Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is produced by Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, with executive producers Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Wesley Coller, Jim Rowe, Curtis Kanemoto, Chris Terrio and Ben Affleck.

What is Justice League about?

In “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”Determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns his forces with Diana Prince’s (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world. of an approaching catastrophic threat. The task turns out to be more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must confront the demons of their own past in order to transcend what has held them back, allowing them to come together, ultimately forming an unprecedented league of heroes. . Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller); though it might be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their fearsome intentions.

On July 19, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will be available for digital purchase in high definition and standard definition at participating digital stores.

In addition, a trilogy pack will also be available for digital purchase on July 19. The three-film collection includes The Man of Steel, Batman v Superman Ultimate Edition and Zack Snyder’s Justice League

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Digital contains the following special items:

Building a Scene – An exciting look at how the most incredible scenes from the movies* were brought to life. RT: 6:00

Road to Justice League – Director Zack Snyder reflects on his trilogy of DC Universe movies*. RT: 24:30

“Justice Is Gray”* – Director Zack Snyder’s black and white version.​

.Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will be available for digital purchase starting July 19. So do not miss the opportunity to enjoy it like never before.



