News

Zack Snydner reveals the villains he wanted in the DCEU

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Batman – after the version of Ben Affleck wanted by Zack Snyder – will return to the cinema thanks to Robert Pattinson

Zack Snyder is one of the leading directors of the DCEU, born with a film directed by the director: Man of Steel – Man of Steel. Subsequently Snyder devoted himself to two other films of the universe, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice And Justice League – which saw the light in the version he created and wanted only in 2021. However, the director had in mind a story to be developed in five films, including Justice League 2 And 3, in which the group of superheroes – consisting of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Acquaman, Flash and Cyborg – would have to fight against Darkseid. In addition, the filmmaker had also devised a prequel of the events narrated in the first chapter of this eventual trilogy, centered on a group of villains led by Lex Luthor of which he should have been part The Riddler.

Read also The Batman – Robert Pattinson: “Batman is not a hero”

Matt Reeves’ new reboot – The Batman – then brings in some of the villains that Synder would have wanted in his films. Theory confirmed by Snyder himself who, speaking with BroBible, he added that he had also considered Penguin and Catwoman and that he had a specific idea of ​​what his Riddler should have been. Penguin will come to life in the DCEU in Reeves’ film – starring Colin Farrell – as well as Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) and L‘Riddler (Paul Dano). The three actors will act alongside Robert Pattinson who will play the role of a younger version of the bat man than those seen so far on the big screen. Snyder had suggested the name of Carla Cousin – star of his films Watchmen And sucker Punch – for the role of Catwoman and also revealed that The Riddler and The Joker were very close to appearing in Batman V Superman. Their presence was then reduced to a easter egg, through a Robin costume vandalized by the Joker.

Loading...
Advertisements

The Batman by Matt Reeves will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

736
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
718
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
636
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
601
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
561
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
498
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
493
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
399
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
387
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
386
News

“Bitcoin? Has no value” From FinanciaLounge
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top