Zack Snydner reveals the villains he wanted in the DCEU

Batman – after the version of Ben Affleck wanted by Zack Snyder – will return to the cinema thanks to Robert Pattinson

Zack Snyder is one of the leading directors of the DCEU, born with a film directed by the director: Man of Steel – Man of Steel. Subsequently Snyder devoted himself to two other films of the universe, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice And Justice League – which saw the light in the version he created and wanted only in 2021. However, the director had in mind a story to be developed in five films, including Justice League 2 And 3, in which the group of superheroes – consisting of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Acquaman, Flash and Cyborg – would have to fight against Darkseid. In addition, the filmmaker had also devised a prequel of the events narrated in the first chapter of this eventual trilogy, centered on a group of villains led by Lex Luthor of which he should have been part The Riddler.

Matt Reeves’ new reboot – The Batman – then brings in some of the villains that Synder would have wanted in his films. Theory confirmed by Snyder himself who, speaking with BroBible, he added that he had also considered Penguin and Catwoman and that he had a specific idea of ​​what his Riddler should have been. Penguin will come to life in the DCEU in Reeves’ film – starring Colin Farrell – as well as Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) and L‘Riddler (Paul Dano). The three actors will act alongside Robert Pattinson who will play the role of a younger version of the bat man than those seen so far on the big screen. Snyder had suggested the name of Carla Cousin – star of his films Watchmen And sucker Punch – for the role of Catwoman and also revealed that The Riddler and The Joker were very close to appearing in Batman V Superman. Their presence was then reduced to a easter egg, through a Robin costume vandalized by the Joker.

The Batman by Matt Reeves will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022.