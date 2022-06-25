Zack Synder’s Top 10 Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Zachary Edward Snyder was born in Green Bay (Wisconsin, USA) on March 1, 1966. He is known as Zack Snyder. American cinematographer, producer, screenwriter and director. His debut as a filmmaker was with the feature film Dawn of the Dead (2004). Since his debut, he has built himself a career directing and producing comic book and superhero feature films. But also, other animated cuts like Ga’Hoole: Legend of the Guardians (2010)horror and zombie subgenre as it was The Army of the Dead (2021).

We collect his 10 best films as a director ordered from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.

army of the dead

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2021

Duration: 2 hours and 28 minutes

IMDb Score: 5.7

A cast made up of Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro, Huma Qureshi, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada Y Matthias Schweighofer. It had an estimated budget between 70 and 90 million dollars and grossed more than $780 million. The feature film has had a prequel called Army of Thieves (2021) directed by German filmmaker Matthias Schweighofer. Also, a series of titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas directed by Jay Olive and in which it will focus on certain characters around the early stages of the outbreak zombie.

sucker-punch

Platform: HBO Max, Google Play Store, Amazon Videos, AppleTV and RakutenTV

Year 2011

Duration: 1 hour and 50 minutes

IMDb Score: 6.0

Starring Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish, Jena Malone, Vanessa Hudgens, Jamie Chung Y Carla Gugino. It had a budget of $82 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $89 million all over the world. The feature film tells the story of a young woman during the 50s who is about to be lobotomized and tries to escape from the psychiatric hospital where she is hospitalized together with her companions.

League of Justice

Platform: Movistar+, HBO Max, Google Play Store, Amazon Videos, AppleTV and RakutenTV

Year: 2017

Duration: 2 hours

IMDb Score: 6.1

A cast made up of Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen Y JK Simmons. It had an estimated budget of between 300 and 311 million dollars. At the box office, it was a true blockbuster, grossing more than $657 million. In the recognition section, we highlight the nomination for best action poster for him Golden Trailer Awards or the 4 nominations in the Teen Choice Awards -including that of best action movie-.

Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice

Platform: HBO Max, Google Play Store, Amazon Videos, AppleTV, RakutenTV and Microsoft Store

Year: 2016

Duration: 2 hours and 33 minutes

IMDb Score: 6.4

Starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Jeremy Irons, Holly Hunter Y Gal Gadot. It had a budget of $268 million and grossed more than $872 million. It is a sequel to Man of Steel (2013) and is the second installment of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). In the acknowledgments section, we highlight the original poster award granted by the Golden Trailer Awards and the 7 nominations in the Teen Choice Awards.

Ga’Hoole: Legend of the Guardians

Platform: Google Play Store, Amazon Videos, AppleTV and RakutenTV

Year 2010

Duration: 1 hour and 40 minutes

IMDb Score: 6.9

It is an animated film that featured the voice of the following actors and actresses: Jim Sturgess, Hugo Weaving, Emily Barclay, Abbie Cornish, Ryan Kwanten, Anthony LaPaglia, Miriam Margoyles, Sam Neill, Richard Roxburgh, David Wenham, Helen Mirren, Michael Wincott, Geoffrey Rush, Alfred Molina, Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson, Joel Edgerton , Bill Hunter Y John Hurt. It had a budget of $80 million and grossed more than $140 million. As additional data to this production, we highlight that Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment launched a videogame based on this feature film. It was published for the platforms PlayStation 3, Nintendo Wii, Microsoft Xbox 360 Y nintendo ds on September 14, 2008 by the studio Krome Studiosexcept the version of Nintendo DS that the development was in charge of Medium Tantalus.

man of steel

Platform: HBO Max, Google Play Store, Amazon Videos, AppleTV, RakutenTV and Microsoft Store

Year 2013

Duration: 2 hours and 23 minutes

IMDb Score: 7.1

Starring Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Antje Traue, Ayelet Zurer, Christopher Meloni Y Russell Crowe. It had an estimated budget between 225 and 258 million dollars and managed to collect at the box office more than $668 million. It is a feature film based on the character of Superman of DC Comics. This is the first installment of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and it was a reboot of the films of Superman which portrays the origin story of the character. In the recognition section, we highlight the award for best poster granted by the Golden Trailer Awardsthe award for “The next movie you have to see” granted by the NewNowNext Awards or the MTV Movie Award to the best hero for Henry Cavill.

Dawn of the Dead

Platform: FUBO, Google Play Store, Amazon Videos, AppleTV and Microsoft Store

Year: 2004

Duration: 1 hour and 41 minutes

IMDb Score: 7.3

Starring Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, Jake Weber, Mekhi Phifer Y Ty Burrell. It had an estimated budget of $28 million and grossed more than $102 million Worldwide. The feature film is based on a 1978 film of the same name and created by George A. Romero. The story focuses on a group of people sheltered in a shopping center in the face of a huge plague of zombies. The film directed by Zack Synder, introduced variations with respect to his original film around the movement of the zombies that they are faster as well as intrinsic aspects of the plot and its characters.

Watchmen

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Google Play Store, Amazon Videos, AppleTV and RakutenTV

Year 2009

Duration: 2 hours and 42 minutes

IMDb Score: 7.6

Starring J.ackie Earle Haley, Patrick Wilson, Billy Crudup, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Malin Åkerman, Matthew Goode Y Carla Gugino. It had a budget of $130 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $185 million. In the recognition section, the feature film by the filmmaker Zack Synder was nominated for an award at the VES Awardsobtained 9 applications to the saturn awards Y 4 additional prizes or the 13 awards in the Scream Awards. Lastly, we highlight his candidacy for the best visual effects in the Oscar awards.

300

Platform: HBO Max, Google Play Store, Amazon Videos, AppleTV and Microsoft Store

Year 2007

Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes

IMDb Score: 7.6

Starring Gerard Butler, Lena Headey, David Wenham, Rodrigo Santoro, Vincent Regan Y Michael Fassbender. It had a budget of $70 million and raised more than $456 million at the box office worldwide. It is a feature film of the (epic) action film genre. A film adaptation of the comic book series Frank Millerwhich tells the Battle of Thermopylae.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Platform: HBO Max, Google Play Store, Amazon Videos, AppleTV, RakutenTV and Microsoft Store

Year: 2021

Duration: 4 hours and 21 minutes

IMDb Score: 8.0

A cast made up of Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen Y J K Simmons. It had a budget of $70 million. This is the fifth film and the tenth to be released in the Universe DC Extended (DCEU). The film is based on the team of Superheros of the same name of DC Comics. She has been awarded a Oscar award a best moment on tv

