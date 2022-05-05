Zadon is the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby | Equestrianism 123

Ricardo Rengifo Peñalver / @RdeRicardinho

On May 2, the track positions were drawn for the 148th edition of the Kentucky Derby, which will be held on May 7 at the Churchill Downs racetrack, with Zadon, riding Flavien Prat, the three-year-old who got 10th place and the dividend lowest within the long list of 20 registered copies.

Zadon, son of Upstart in Memories Prevail, is coming off the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, winning in extraordinary fashion under the guidance of Frenchman Flavien Prat and training by Chad Brown, but having only run four times before the race in Las Rosas emerges as the first favorite to win after getting an early odds of 3/1 on the main board.

Epicenter, son of Not This Time, is the second favorite of the specialists being selected after having a 7/2 as a dividend, to close with the Messier, third favorite of the important G1 duel that was assigned an 8/1 from the inscriptions .

The Jeff Drown-owned horse, named Zadon, has a record of two wins in four starts, with a second and third place finish, racing at Belmont, Aqueduct, Fair Grounds, and Keeneland, generating up to $713,000 in produced money.

