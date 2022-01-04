Sports

Zagreb slalom, Vlhova wins ahead of Shiffrin

The Slovakian hits the fourth success of the season between tight posts. Tomorrow the men’s slalom

The special slalom remains the land of conquest of Petra Vlhova who this afternoon in Zagreb won her fourth victory of the season between the tight posts. The Slovak skier, in her 24th career victory in the World Cup, made the difference in the first heat and then administered the advantage during the second. With this success, Vlhova overtakes Sofia Goggia in the overall standings. Behind him, 50 cents away, the American Mikaela Shiffrin, returning after the positivity to Covid-19. The podium of the day was completed by the Austrian Katharina Liensberger who at the end of the two heats suffered a delay of 2 “11.

Blue out

Almost ‘not received’ the Italians who find it increasingly difficult to emerge in the special slalom. The only one to overcome the cut of the top thirty after the first heat was Lara Della Mea (23rd) but she then exited during the second. A special men’s slalom will take place tomorrow, again in Zagreb – where the track conditions are really on the borderline between low snow, leaves and the risk of rain.

