Zagreb slalom, Vlhova wins ahead of Shiffrin

The special slalom remains the land of conquest of Petra Vlhova who this afternoon in Zagreb won her fourth victory of the season between the tight posts. The Slovak skier, in her 24th career victory in the World Cup, made the difference in the first heat and then administered the advantage during the second. With this success, Vlhova overtakes Sofia Goggia in the overall standings. Behind him, 50 cents away, the American Mikaela Shiffrin, returning after the positivity to Covid-19. The podium of the day was completed by the Austrian Katharina Liensberger who at the end of the two heats suffered a delay of 2 “11.