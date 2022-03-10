Zague sang a shot at Cuauhtémoc Blanco for throwing his pants at him

within the dressing rooms many happen stuff what they seldom come to light because there are even times when soccer players almost hit each other. That’s how it happened to Zague with Cuauhtemoc Blanco in America, so when he Cuauh threw some panties in his face to his partner, he took a serious threat.

Cuauhtemoc Blanco it’s a idol of the club America and besides being a good footballer too it was very funnyso together with Germán Villa did everything with the Eagles, where, apparently, disturb Zague It was one of his favorite things. Cuauh almost died in a pool.

Zague ‘sang a shot’ to Cuauhtémoc Blanco

A few years ago German Villa was invited to ESPN’s ‘Futbol Picante’ program, where Zague yet I was an analyst and confessed that During his time with América, he and Blanco used to play jokes to his companions, where one day they threw a wet pant at Luis Roberto Alves.

“We respected him, we admired him… little by little he gained confidence and he (Zague) he changed in front of usfacing Cuauhtemoc and I was like hiding. ‘I’m going to throw a wet lycrazo at him’ (White said), he wrapped it like bandages… on his back, his head. He turned around and said ‘hey, I’m going to put my fist in your face, hey, my fist in your face’”German Villa recalled.

Zague being ‘new’ in Mexicodid not understand that the coexistence between soccer players used to be like this mostly and that provoked his fury, because one day it got so hot that yes i was going to hit Cuauhtémoc White.

“One day he gets angry and tells, ‘well, that’s it, stop making your jokes or I’m going to break your mother. If you want to hit, we’re going to hit each other at once’, it was one of the few times everything got out of controll”.

With the passing of the weeks and as they were living together more, Zague became very good friends with Cuauhtémoc Blanco and Germán Villabeing one of the few friends I had in those years within the AmericaBut this story will live forever.

