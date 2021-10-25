Zahara in evening dress, Shiloh in sneakers

As done at the Los Angeles premiere, also on the occasion of the Italian premiere of the film Eternals (at the Rome Film Fest) Angelina Jolie took her daughters with her on the red carpet. The actress walked the runway with Zahara and Shiloh. The first chose an evening dress, the second did not give up on sneakers.

Angelina Jolie and daughters Zahara (in white) and Shiloh (in black)

New family red carpet for Angelina Jolie. The actress took part in the 16th edition of the Rome Film Fest, where the new film starring her protagonist was previewed. In Eternals, by Chloé Zao, plays Thena, a fiery and valiant warrior with superpowers, capable of shaping cosmic energy to form any combat weapon. To play this role she also had to undergo a drastic change of look: she had to switch to platinum blonde hair, never shown before. Just as he did for the premiere in Los Angeles, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife also brought her daughters with her for the Italian one.

Angelina Jolie as a goddess

At the premiere of Eternals which took place in Los Angeles last week Angelina Jolie had arrived with all her children, who had walked with her on the red carpet. There were Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh and the twins Vivienne and Knox; only absent Pax. The actress had chosen a dark brown dress of Balmain, with soft drapery and bare shoulders, combined with bronze-colored decollété. To complete the outfit an unusual detail: a Chin Cuff, which gave her a true warrior look. This time, however, for the first Italian screening of the film, she chose a goddess look.

Angelina Jolie in Versace at the Italian premiere of Eternals

The actress arrived on the red carpet wrapped in a long custom designer dress Atelier Versace. The platinum-colored creation features a column silhouette with a slightly pleated skirt and strapless corset, with bare shoulders and arms. Together with the actress were the daughters Zahara and Shiloh. The latter, now 15, is the first natural daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, while the first, who is 16, was adopted by the couple shortly after birth, in Ethiopia.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt “steals” the dress from her mother Angelina: the sparkling dress is vintage

Angelina Jolie’s daughters on the red carpet

Zahara, who for the Los Angeles premiere had ‘recycled’ an evening dress worn by her mother in 2015, this time instead chose a long white Greek-style dress with a crossed halter neck, gold colored. Shiloh she again preferred something simpler: short black dress with barely hinted pleats and a bow on the front (also Versace) paired with a pair of yellow and black sneakers, which certainly attracted attention. Shiloh has changed a lot over time: today she is a 15-year-old always true to herself, even if it is about attending a glamorous event like a red carpet. In fact, he still preferred something casual with a sporty touch (as already done in the past): no evening dress, no demanding or flashy dress.

In the past, his story had created a lot of debate on the issues ofgender identity. In fact, at an early age he had come out as “gender variant“: she had expressed a desire to be called John and admitted that she felt more comfortable in men’s clothing. Mom Angelina and Dad Brad always put her at ease, allowing her to express herself authentically and being open to her. In fact, today she is a 15-year-old who is little in the spotlight: her parents continue to preserve her privacy and accept her for what she is, without the need for a definition at all costs, putting in front only her happiness and her free choices .