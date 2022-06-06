Zahara Jolie Pitt makes it clear that skinny jeans are still in fashion and she has the perfect combination to wear them – Metro Ecuador

Zahara Jolie Pitt She has become one of the most influential teenagers in the world of fashion. and it is that the eldest daughter of Angelina Jolie has managed to captivate by showing outfits that mix styles with various influences.

Although he usually wears very colorful styles that are very much in tune with Afro cultures.also enjoys the most current fashions with urban or basic garments.

In recent years, oversize garments have become trends And this includes pants, which have come in a wide variety of styles such as mom jeans, culottes, baggy jeans and many others.

This trend has caused many people to say goodbye to the skinny style completely, however Zahara Jolie Pitt made it clear that everything is in the hands of each person’s style.

Skinny pants can be considered a wardrobe staple for any woman.since they are adaptable, timeless and completely versatile, however they can only be worn by those who want it.

These types of garments can be combined with all looks and are compatible with endless pieces that they go with urban, classic, office and semi-elegant stylesso you can always experiment with them.

So dazzled Zahara Jolie Pitt with skinny pants

Recently, the famous was captured on a walk with her mother and wore a very sophisticated style, as she combined a black skinny pants with white sneakers.

The look was completed with a sophisticated blouse ideal for summer in a yellow tone with a subtle v-cut and thin straps.

This style was a total hit even though it was a pretty basic look.

In this case, the skinny pants matched perfectly with the sophisticated blouse and delicate with the sneakers that gave that more casual sporty look.

For another occasion, the teenager opted for a more urban style and is that she wore skinny jeans with a completely black oversize sweatshirt, combined with black Vans-style sneakers.

in this case made it clear that oversize garments also look perfect with this type of tight pants.