Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the dress “stolen” from mother Angelina Jolie

On the red carpet of the Marvel film premiere Eternals, 46-year-old actress Angelina Jolie thought well of bring the whole family together: with her, in fact, five of her children, now adolescents: Maddox (20), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15), and the twins Vivienne and Knox (13). What amazed and excited fans and public, however, was the choice of wearing all vintage matching clothes, opting for glamorous yet sustainable outfits, in neutral shades of sand and earth or in total black.

One look in particular aroused amazement and admiration: Zahara Jolie-Pitt in fact she walked the red carpet with a very famous evening dress already worn several years ago by her mother, on the occasion of the 2014 Oscars. “My children all wear vintage clothes and we have a lot of fun reinterpreting my old clothes”, he revealed the actress a ET. Photographers literally went crazy seeing the sixteen year old with this bright and gorgeous outfit, who seven years ago had dressed Angelina Jolie, still accompanied by her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The dress in question, a iconic model that no one has ever forgotten on the wonderful actress of Maleficent, is a riot of sequins and silver sequins on a very soft dove-gray base, signed Elie Saab Couture, the Lebanese designer most sought after by Hollywood stars. The long dream dress fits the girl perfectly, enhances her physicality and also her natural colors, transforming her into the real one fashion icon of the gala evening dedicated to the new film in which the mother plays the very blonde protagonist Thena, a very powerful warrior.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt dress: brilliant in the Elie Saab already worn by her mother

In coffee-milk Balmain, Angelina Jolie showed herself in all her splendor in this deconstructed dress with wide and soft drapes, enriched with jewels Tiffany & Co vintage and a very eye-catching detail that illuminated her face from her lower lip to her chin. In short, an extended family lover of neutral palettes andupcycling, one of the most up-to-date methods to respect the environment, reusing previously worn garments or reinventing them, and then re-proposing them on different occasions.