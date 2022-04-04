Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s mother speaks out about Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and her relationship with her daughter’s biological mother, Zahara Jolie-Pitt | instagram special

When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together, their love was so great that they felt they shared it with more people who needed it and needed them. Therefore, they adopted various boys and girls, in addition to procreating one themselves. In the case of Zahara Jolie-Pitt, he came into the life of the actress a short time before; she is originally from Ethiopia, she is currently 17 years old and her biological mother has spoken about her adoptive one.

Since her birth, this young woman had a peculiar life story that we will learn about on this occasion. It was in 2005 when Angelina Jolie decided to adopt a girl born in Ethiopia. A six-month-old baby named Yemsrach came into her arms, but she gave her the name of Zahara Marley Jolie. In that same year, she joined Brad Pitt and he legally adopted the actress’s children.

Hence everyone has the last name Jolie-Pitt. But when it comes to adopted children, it is always interesting to know a little more about their biological parents and the reasons they had for letting their children go. Zahara’s biological mothertoday recognized and legal daughter of Angelina Jolie, his name is Mentewab Dawit and on some occasion, he spoke to the media about his decision.

It was for ‘Reuters’ magazine that Mentewab Dawit confessed that his daughter was born as a result of abuse against her privacy and that was what led her to look for a way out of a situation that she had not looked for. He described how the man who abused her pulled out a knife and covered her mouth so she wouldn’t scream. It all happened in a moment.

At the time, this woman lived in a community where the subject of abuse was still a taboo and she was very afraid to admit that she had experienced it. After making the decision to give her daughter up for adoption, this woman has not been afraid to talk about it, and also about the woman who is currently the legal mother of her child, Angelina Jolie.

It revealed that really never opposed the process of adopting Zahara from Angelina and that she considers her daughter to be very lucky to have been adopted by a famous and influential woman on an international level.

He confirmed that he wishes Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie the best in the world

It was in 2017 when Zahara Jolie’s biological mother appeared publicly, but he did not do it to attract attention, but to show his gratitude to Angelina for adopting the girl that she could not support, but that she has missed every day of her life. About this he spoke with the newspaper ‘Daily Mail’, to which he also assured that he thinks of her every day and that he wants to hear her voice.

Of course she knows when her birthday is and she remembers it, it makes her sad not to be able to celebrate it with her. Finally, he expressed his desire to be able to have regular contact with Zahara Jolie-Pitt, and that Angelina Jolie has been more than a mother to her, or at least more than she could offer.