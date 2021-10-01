News

Zahara the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has grown up

This has been a special week for Angelina Jolie who participated in the Power of Women event organized by Variety at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills – alongside none other than her 16-year-old daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt. Upon her arrival, the actress walked the red carpet wearing a long pleated coffee-colored dress with a high collar. Arm in arm? Nothing The Weekend but rather hugs and complicit looks for mother and daughter who shared a truly tender moment on the red carpet. Zahara was splendid in a total white suit with top, trousers and ivory belt tight at the waist, the 16-year-old was radiant and proud to have her mother at her side.

daughter angelina jolie

Angelina Jolie with daughter Zahara at the Power of Women event in Variety.

Jon KopaloffGetty Images

What were Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara al Power of Women from Variety? It fell to the actress to introduce Amanda Gorman, the poet who captivated the world in January during the inauguration ceremony of President Joe Biden. Angelina Jolie he addressed the young woman with words of great esteem, seeing in her an example to follow: a free woman, who made the word a weapon to try to change the world. He called it “the youngest but strongest voice we could ask for at that moment” and wanted to retrace its history and difficulties.

daughter angelina jolie

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara and the poet Amanda Gorman who was recognized with a special award during the evening.

Jon KopaloffGetty Images

A unique opportunity to be accompanied by Zahara who today at the age of 16 shows that she has one special complicity with his mother, with whom he shares many activities in his free time and a super affectionate relationship (the two are often photographed hand in hand or tightly embraced).

Zahara Jolie Pitt she has grown up and is a gorgeous teenager. Less overexposed than her brothers, it is known that the Frenchman is very good, loves to ride a horse, and has lent his voice to the character of Shuai Shuai in the dub of Kung Fu Panda 3 (next to the brothers and mom Angie).

Giant and deep eyes, in the archive photos Zahara is the one who more than the others poses shyly in the arms of her mother or father Brad Pitt. Adopted by Angelina when she was only 6 months old, her arrival in the world was certainly not one of the simplest but today life is ready, indeed very ready to eat it. In 2019 she managed to create her first jewelry line, which her mother Angelina proudly wore on the occasion of the red carpet from Maleficent 2 and it is only the first giant step that Zahara Jolie Pitt has made to conquer her place in the world. Could her story become Angelina Jolie’s next film? It sure would be great.

