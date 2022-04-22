Zahara, the daughter of Angelina Jolie, shows her elegant looks with tennis

Zahara Jolie Pitt is already 17 years old and imposes her young style with tennis. Photo: Getty

Zahara Jolie-Pittat 17, has followed the example of his mother, Angelina Joliewith chic and classic looks with tennisrelaxed and unpretentious.

You may be interested in reading: Vanessa Hudgens surprised with 3 looks at Coachella in less than 24 hours

All her daughters have sober and elegant styles, each in her own way. Vivienne and Shiloh have a more relaxed style, and Zahara something more elegant, but they are all in the classic spectrum of fashion.

Zahara gives fashion lessons with tennis

Zahara usually wears dresses, skirts, coats, culottes, and she knows how to combine them in the best way to be comfortable while still looking sophisticated.

One of his most frequent outfits is with white or basic tennis shoes, these are some of his outfits with tennis:

Blue dress, coat and tennis

This time Zahara is seen wearing a short blue dress and a brown coat, finished with black and white tennis shoes. His touch of color in the braids is special and he defines his own chic style.

Dress and maxi coat with sneakers

Zahara wore a short black dress, which she complemented with black and white tennis shoes. The chic touch is completed by the maxi coat in a brown tone and an orange bag.

Maxi dress and tennis

During one of her family vacations, Zahara appeared wearing a beautiful long dress with open legs and short animal print sleeves. She complemented it with white tennis shoes and a white hat tie dye. In addition, the different changes in her braided hair outline a unique and increasingly personal style.

Skinny jeans with top, coat and sneakers.

On another occasion, Zahara has appeared with blue skinny jeans, a black top, complemented by a brown coat and white tennis shoes. We see that one of the best combinations to give the final elegant touch to tennis shoes is the use of coats.

Tailored trousers, a blouse with puffed sleeves and tennis shoes.

Another sophisticated and chic look for Zahara was black tailored pants with a rosewood blouse. This could be a totally classy look if paired with heels but she accessorized it with black and white sneakers. This undoubtedly shows us that to combine there are always sneakers and that by doing so the style is never lost.

You may be interested in reading: Try These Tricks To Moisturize Curls Without Washing Your Hair