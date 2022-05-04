Zahara’s biological mother appeared, Angelina Jolie’s daughter, what did she ask?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt adopted Zahara in 2005. Photo: Getty

Angelina Jolie is the mother of six children, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, who were born from her union with actor Brad Pitt, and three adopted: Maddox, Pax and Zahara. The actress always mentioned that Zahara Marley, whom she accompanied by the actor from The fight Club, adopted in 2005 in Ethiopia, had no biological mother, as she had died of AIDS. Now it was learned that her wife, Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, had not died, and that he gave her daughter up for adoption due to the reality of not being able to care for her. The woman told the Reuters agency that Zahara, whom she called Yemasrech, whose meaning in ‘Good news’, was the product of a rape, of which she did not speak because abuse was frowned upon in her tribe. In her harrowing account, the Ethiopian native mentioned that her family disowned her when they found out about her condition, and that she had to move to Hossana, where her daughter was born. Her financial situation wasn’t nearly the best, and her baby was the worst off. The desperate woman looked for her family again, and it was her mother who advised her to give her little girl up for adoption. “My baby was on the verge of death. She was left malnourished and she was not even able to cry. I was desperate and decided to walk away, instead of seeing my girl dying.” told the information system.

Message for Angelina

Mentewab clarifies that she has always been very grateful to Angelina Jolie for having given her a life that she would never have been able to give her, as she told Who magazine, “I think my daughter is very lucky to be adopted by a globally famous woman. I wish you the best of luck. Angelina Jolie has been more of a mother to her than me. She’s been with her since she was a baby, but that doesn’t mean I don’t miss her.” Perhaps for that reason, the biological mother made a request to the protagonist of tomb Raider. “I would like to have some kind of contact, I would like to see her face… I would ask Angelina to let me talk to her… I don’t want money from Angelina, she doesn’t have to give me money, I just want to talk to Zahara.”

