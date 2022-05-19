Zajaris tells details of his love affair with Al2 El Aldeano

The Cuban actress Zajaris Fernandez He spoke for the first time about the love relationship he has with the popular rapper Al2 The Villagerduring an interview for the podcast of The Pichy Boys.

The artist finally confirmed the courtship between the two, which had been rumored since last year, but which Zajaris herself had denied in May 2021. At that time, He said that between them there was only a friendship and that they had met a few months ago.

Without a doubt, the flame of love grew and now the actress confirmed that they are happy, living together and supporting each other in their projects. She has accompanied him on his tours of Latin America and he, on Valentine’s Day, gave her a piano, one of the actress’s dreams since she was a child and that motivated her to launch a personal show that she will present in July at the Trail Theater in Miami.

“He is a super sweet person, calm, respectful, does not get upset, and he is very hot,” Zajaris said with a laugh.

The actress confessed: “I was scared when I met Al2, I said ‘oh, my God, that guy with that physique and that shape'”, but it was she herself who messed with him because she found him very attractive.

“I was fresh, I was the one who messed with him and told him ‘boy, how good you are’, I thought that he was not going to see that message, but he answered me,” he said.

Zajaris said in the interview that, since she was a child, she dreamed of having a famous boyfriend who would write songs for her, but as time went on that dream faded, and now, at 39, “I have a famous guy.”

Although Al2 is very popular and well-known among Cubans, it was when Zajaris accompanied him on his tour of Latin America that he really realized how famous he was. In a hotel where they stayed in Colombia, when they came down from the room early to have breakfast, there was a queue of people just to see Al2.

It was also Zajaris who recorded the video in which the rapper surprised two fans who had a stall at Cerro de Monserrate, in Bogotá. The actress said that they were both walking down the alley when Al2 heard that one of the stalls was playing the song “Poesía”, from the album Disrespect of Al2 and El B when they were part of Los Aldeanos, and decided to come over to greet them and, incidentally, give them the surprise of their lives.

