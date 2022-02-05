“Zakaria, Bayern have given up taking him for these reasons”

That of Denis Zakaria it was the second market hit of the Juventus in January, at least in chronological order after the boom-buying of Dusan Vlahovic. The field will then define a “hierarchy” between the two players in terms of performance and impact on the Juventus reality, but while the fans’ expectation increases in view of the possible double debut in the home match against Verona, there is no doubt that the characteristics of the two players go to complete the gaps that emerged in the first part of the season.

Denis Zakaria, the piece that was missing from Allegri’s Juve If indeed from Vlahovic Max Allegri expects a valid contribution that will give a change to Juventus’ meager scoring percentages until January, it is easy to imagine that Denis Zakaria could represent a key element for the type of football dear to the Livorno coach. The Swiss midfielder arrived from Borussia Moenchengladbach is in fact in possession of that physicality and that ductility which make it particularly suitable for Allegri’s schemes and in general for Italian football, where the athletic component always plays a predominant part.

Watch the video Zakaria: “A dream to be at Juventus, a big step forward for me”

Zakaria, Patrick Vieira’s heir for Juve’s midfield Compared to world-class midfielders like Paul Pogba and Patrick Vieira for his ability to combine physical prowess and ball recovery skills with more than good technical qualities, the Swiss was on the notebook of several top European clubs in addition to Juventus. Above all the Barcelona and especially the Bayern Monaco and precisely the possibility of staying in Germany could make Zakaria waver before saying yes to Juventus. Instead, as reported by ‘Sport Bild’, it would have been Bayern to back down in the negotiations.

Look at the gallery Juve, with Zakaria you change: the revolution starts now