“Zakaria-Bayern Munich, the reasons for the failed deal”

Denis Zakaria to the Bayern Monaco and not to Juve? It was a hypothesis of the winter market that has just ended. For the Bavarian club that of the Swiss midfielder was an opportunity, but according to Sport Bild the transfer would not have gone through for several reasons. The commission to be paid to the Gladbach, worth nine million euros, would have made Bayern desist since they had no intention of paying this amount. The other reason is to be found in the qualities of Zakaria, apparently “not good enough for Nagelsmann’s team“.