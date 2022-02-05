“Zakaria-Bayern Munich, the reasons for the failed deal”

Denis Zakaria to the Bayern Monaco and not to Juve? It was a hypothesis of the winter market that has just ended. For the Bavarian club that of the Swiss midfielder was an opportunity, but according to Sport Bild the transfer would not have gone through for several reasons. The commission to be paid to the Gladbach, worth nine million euros, would have made Bayern desist since they had no intention of paying this amount. The other reason is to be found in the qualities of Zakaria, apparently “not good enough for Nagelsmann’s team“.
Zakaria is what Juve need
Totally different, however, the evaluation made by Juve who saw in the Swiss midfielder just what was missing in the squad of Merry. “He is one of three Borussia Mönchengladbach players to have scored in all of the last 5 league seasons and, this season, he is one of three Bundesliga midfielders to have completed at least 90% of their passes. – had written the Juventus club in the press release – Constance which is also reflected in the national team: 40 appearances and 3 goals for his Switzerland“.