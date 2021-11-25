Zakaria, Juve is there. And Borussia Dortmund opens

TURIN – If in the midfield department mangled Tuesday evening from Chelsea in Champions League there is a need to graft running and physicality, Denis Zakaria it is a good ingredient for all seasons. In reality, a man of courage would also be needed, ready to offend, crash, shoot at goal. And score, if you don’t mind. Here, from this point of view, the Swiss international does not seem the most suitable player, given that the network has always seen him a little: 11 rings in 195 career appearances, not an exciting figure. But its adaptability to multiple game systems, coupled with qualities that some remind Patrick Vieira , can come in handy in a midline that in meeting tough and dynamic opponents did not make a good impression at Stamford Bridge .

Juve on Zakaria: the words of the ds

The latest statements released by Max Eberl, ds of Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bild opens the way towards a sale that at this point would be suitable for everyone: «If he or another player expressed their will to leave the club, it would be foolish not to address the issue – explained the manager -. We should consider whether keeping him would bring more or less disadvantages to the team in the second part of the season ».

All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport